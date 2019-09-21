Bulldogs drop third straight

Waterloo quarterback Jake Wade reaches for the goal line on a one-yard TD run Friday night. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Waterloo High School football team had trouble holding onto the ball early in a 44-14 loss at home to Triad on Friday night.

Bulldogs quarterback Jake Wade threw an interception on the team’s opening drive, giving Triad the ball near midfield. The Knights kicked a 30-yard field goal to go up 3-0.

Waterloo lost a fumble deep in its own territory on the next drive, which Triad turned into a short touchdown run for a 10-0 lead.

Despite a 23-yard run by Waterloo running back Tyson Roedl, a promising Bulldogs drive stalled. Triad then scored on a 23-yard TD reception to make it a 17-0 lead at 8:19 of the second quarter.

Waterloo was forced to punt on its next drive, but Triad’s returner fumbled and the Bulldogs were in business at Triad’s one yard line. Wade scored on a keeper to make it 17-7 at 6:46 of the second quarter.

Waterloo defense then forced Triad to punt, and the Bulldogs drove all the way down to the Triad four yard line. Roedl missed a 21-yard field goal, however, so the score remained 17-7 at halftime.

Triad marched down the field and scored on a short TD run at 7:46 of the third quarter to go up 24-7.

Wade then connected with wide receiver Dustin Crawford on a third-and-long play that resulted in an 89-yard TD reception. It was 24-14 at 6:03 of the third quarter.

That would the closest Waterloo would get the rest of the night. Triad scored three TDs in the fourth quarter to pull away for victory.

Roedl rushed for 84 yards on 13 carries to lead the Bulldogs. Wade was 5-for-14 passing for 95 yards with one TD and two interceptions.