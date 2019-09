Bulldogs, Eagles set to clash

The Waterloo and Columbia soccer teams continue to look strong this season in advance of a rivalry clash next Wednesday night.

Waterloo (9-2) won its sixth straight match on Monday, 5-0 over Jerseyville.

Scoring goals for the Bulldogs were Jake Cooling, Eli Gardner, Hayden Reese, Derek Young and Sam Ward.

In net, Ward made seven saves for his eighth shutout of the season. He has a .910 save percentage…

