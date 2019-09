Bulldogs spike past Eagles

The Waterloo High School volleyball team snapped a long losing skid to its Route 3 rivals to the north Thursday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 7-3 on the season with a 25-21, 25-19 win at home over Columbia.

The Bulldogs rallied from an 8-3 deficit in the first set and started with a 6-0 lead in the second set before holding off the Eagles late.

Kati Casey, who leads the Bulldogs this season in points (61) and assists (183), finished with 20 assists in the win. Hailey Montgomery recorded eight points.

The victory was Waterloo’s first over Columbia since September 2010. The Eagles had won the previous 14 meetings…

