Bulldogs fall at Carbondale, 28-14

Waterloo’s Tyson Roedl scores a touchdown against Carbondale last season. (Alan Dooley photo)

The Waterloo High School football team lost 28-14 at Carbondale on Friday night to drop to 1-2 on the season.

The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game late but turned the ball over.

Carbondale led 7-0 at halftime in an evenly played first half, as Eric Brown and Drake Lindhorst came up with early interceptions for the Bulldogs.

Following a Terriers touchdown, Waterloo quarterback Jake Wade connected with running back Tyson Roedl for a 24-yard passing TD at 8:08 of the third quarter to make it a 14-7 contest.

Another Carbondale score made it 21-7, but Wade found Roedl again, this time on fourth down, for a 34-yard TD reception that cut the score to 21-14 with nine minutes remaining in the game.

The Terriers had the ball and were driving with five minutes remaining when their quarterback lost a fumble that was recovered by Waterloo’s Drew Goff.

On the ensuing drive, a Terriers defender stripped the ball away from Wade at Carbondale’s 36 yard line, however, to give the ball back to the Terriers. They would score four plays later to ice the game.

Roedl rushed for 131 yards on 16 carries in addition to his 63 yards receiving and two scores. Wade was 5-for-15 passing for 111 yards with two TDs and two interceptions on the night.

Waterloo (1-2) hosts Mississippi Valley Conference foe Triad next Friday.