Eagles blast Salem, 42-0

Columbia’s Ronnie Hunsaker speeds past a Salem defender en route to a 47-yard touchdown late in the first half of Friday’s win. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Columbia High School football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a convincing 42-0 victory Friday night at home over Salem.

The 2019 Eagles are built on speed, and the team utilized that quickness early and often on this night.

A 19-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Nic Horner gave Columbia a 7-0 lead at 9:47 of the first quarter.

On their next possession, the Eagles methodically marched down the field and running back Ronnie Hunsaker cashed in with a three-yard TD run at 6:11 of the opening frame to make it 14-0.

Columbia capped off its first quarter scoring with another TD after Horner completed a short pass to Londyn Little and the junior speedster did the rest. Little dashed down the sideline for a 71-yard score to make it 21-0 with 4:19 remaining.

Following an interception by Little on a long Salem pass downfield, he was rewarded on offense by scoring on a crafty 17-yard run that included a change of direction away from all defenders. It was 28-0 at 9:41 of the second quarter.

Horner threw a short pass to Hunsaker that the speedy senior running back turned into a 47-yard TD just before halftime to put the Eagles up 35-0.

Fellow senior running back Donavan Bieber – who along with Hunsaker qualified for state in track for the Eagles this past spring – got into the act with a 14-yard TD run at 8:15 of the third quarter to complete the scoring on the night.

Horner was 11-for-19 passing for 291 yards and ran for another 34 yards with three total TDs on the night.

Little finished with 128 yards receiving in addition to his 17-yard rushing score.