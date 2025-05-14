Junior high golfers shine at state



The future of boys golf looks bright in this area.

Despite constant rain and flooded fairways, the Red Bud Elementary School boys golf squad (at left) won the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state title Monday at Kokopelli Golf Course in Marion, placing just ahead of Waterloo Junior High School (center) to complete an undefeated season.

The Royals shot a 1-over-par team score of 214, led by individual state champion Porter Donjon’s 2-under-par score of 69 in a sudden death playoff. Draedan Duncan placed third with a 71, Blake Marcheski placed seventh with a 74, and Parker Eckert shot a 95 for Red Bud. Donjon’s playoff was against WJHS golfer Caden Kite, who also shot a 69 and ended up second at state.

Kaiden Hermann placed fifth at state for WJHS. Other WJHS golfers were Carter Toenjes and Declan Cope.

The Bulldogs won the Okawville Regional to make state.

Placing third as a team at the state tournament was St. John Lutheran of Red Bud with players Liam Kilpatrick, Sutton Jones, Colby Hartmann and Carter Hartmann.

At right is Immaculate Conception School golfer Jackson Pechacek, who shot an 83 at state to tie for 17th place.