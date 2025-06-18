Take a swing at Iron Eagle

Pictured is Gibault freshman Dylan Stuckmeyer trying his hand at virtual golf at Iron Eagle Golf.

Monroe County has plenty of options for golfers, but for folks looking to beat the heat while still getting some time on the green this summer, a virtual golfing option has arrived between Waterloo and Columbia.

Iron Eagle Golf is open for business at 8713 Hanover Industrial Drive off Route 3.

Damon Pipkens, the business’s manager, spoke about how he and his son managed to rub their own passions for golf onto the owner, Adam Palesch, encouraging him to get the business started.

Iron Eagle hosts four bays for customers, with seating to allow groups to take turns as they play through a game of simulated golf.

At each bay is a large draped screen, paired with a projector that shows the game. Pipkens explained that a computer that’s part of each bay’s setup tracks the speed, flight and general state of the ball as it hits the screen.

Customers have a number of different virtual courses to choose from – no golf cart ride required. Pipkens noted two of the bays feature a number of Professional Golfers’ Association courses as well as some local courses.

When it comes to those local courses, he acknowledged this area is quite the haven for golfers, adding that this was actually a major reason behind why the business found itself in the middle of Monroe County.

“We chose this area because there’s a very strong golf culture here,” Pipkens said. “We played a lot at the local courses in this area, and that’s what caused him to choose this spot because you have to drive, really, to St. Louis to get anything like this.”

He further explained that Iron Eagle is largely meant for folks just looking to unwind with an especially calm round of golf, an alternative for when it’s rainy or when golfers can only get together with friends after the sun goes down.

Winter, Pipkens added, is expected to be the busiest time of the year for the business, though the community has been plenty welcoming over the past few months.

For those looking to play some golf with an especially large group, he noted the facility also has an event space, and folks are able to rent out golf bays altogether.

With the business somewhat tucked away off Hanover Road, Pipkens said he and Palesch are talking about expanding Iron Eagle’s offerings to attract some more interested golfers.

“The owner’s talking about possibly next summer expanding to maybe an outdoor patio with a little more of a restaurant vibe on the outside where people could come and get a burger and a beer if they’re not playing golf,” Pipkens said.

Iron Eagle Golf is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 618-719-2078.