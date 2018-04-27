Jessie | Pet of the Week

Jessie is an awesome, energetic, fun-loving girl looking for a new family.

She is currently living in a foster home where she is house trained and crate trained. She loves to carry around bones and rope toys and gets along great with the male and female dogs in the home. She snuggles on the couch with her humans to watch TV and enjoys taking walks.

Jessie loves to run and play in the foster’s fenced yard with the family’s other dogs and has never tried to jump the fence; if she were left alone in the yard and became bored she is certainly capable of jumping a standard fence.

Jessie is a one year old lab/shepherd mix: http://helpingstrays.org/pets/2016450c/jessie

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.