Hershey | Pet of the Week

Hershey is a sweet and laid back girl who loves receiving attention. This smart dog knows commands for “sit” and “down” and likes playing with her squeaky toy. She is housebroken and crate trained.

Hershey has bilateral cataracts, which has left her blind. Even with her disability, she is gentle and trusting of those around her.

Hershey will need a calm home with no children; older children who won’t run up to her and scare her may be okay.

A loving and patient family would be ideal for Ms. Hershey.

Hershey is a six year old lab/pit bull mix.

Come visit Hershey at the shelter or call Helping Strays for more information.

http://helpingstrays.org/ pets/2018201c/hershey



Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.