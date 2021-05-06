WPD responds to indecent exposure report

Waterloo police responded to a possible report of indecent exposure late Wednesday night in the area of West Fourth Street near Route 3.

Police said the call, which came in about midnight, was in reference to a male running around naked. The callers stated they saw an unidentified male walk by their apartment window who appeared to be naked. The caller went on to say they thought they observed the male to be naked but did not know his ethnicity or if he was wearing pants.

The caller’s neighbor checked their surveillance video, which did not show the subject in question.

Police said the subject was never located.