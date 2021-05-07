Injury crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

Police said a white 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by a 17-year-old Columbia male was attempting to turn left from southbound Route 3 onto North Main when his car collided with a blue 2014 Buick Verano driven by Julia Moore, 65, of Springfield, which was traveling north on Route 3.

Moore was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries.

The 17-year-old was cited for failure to yield-turning left.