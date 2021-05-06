Meetings on proposed recovery residence in Waterloo

A proposed substance abuse recovery residence planned at the site of a former senior living facility in Waterloo will be the topic of two upcoming public meetings.

Monroe County residents Adrian and Leisa Martinez, who lost their daughter to an accidental drug overdose, have partnered with Art and Beth Deno of St. Louis-based non-profit ACPD to create Cornerstone Laine at 288 Mueller Lane, formerly known as Rosedale House.

This nonprofit recovery residence is dedicated to helping women experiencing drug and alcohol addiction.

Per information provided to the City of Waterloo, Cornerstone Laine intends to “provide a Christ-centered, supportive residential recovery environment” for women ages 18 and above through a 90-day program that includes meals, peer support, 12-step programs and a bible study for $8,000. Two scholarships will be available every 90 days, and residents can use various payment options if needed.

Five full-time and four part-time employees would operate the facility, which will have a maximum of 24 residents at a given time.

Those residents may be from Monroe County, the surrounding area or anywhere in the country, according to the information.

The Waterloo Planning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. this Monday in the Waterloo High School auditorium. The purpose of the meeting, which is open to the public, is to review and comment on a petition by the Martinezes to consider a zoning text amendment to have recovery residences like Cornerstone Laine added a special use in a B-2 General Business District, as well as a petition to consider a special use permit to allow this recovery residence at 228 Mueller Lane.

A Waterloo Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on the matter is set to take place 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 in the WHS auditorium.

The planning commission and zoning board will decide whether to recommend these steps for allowing such an operation to exist, after which the Waterloo City Council decides by aldermanic vote for final approval.