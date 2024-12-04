Winter Sports Preview now available

Republic-Times- December 4, 2024

Pick up a copy of the Dec. 4 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper for a preview of local high school winter sports teams.

The Winter Sports Preview includes Waterloo, Gibault, Columbia, Valmeyer and Dupo teams competing in boys and girls basketball, bowling, wrestling and ice hockey.

Digital subscribers may access the preview in the R-T’s e-Edition by clicking here.

For a list of locations that sell the Republic-Times newspaper, click here.

For a printable schedule of games for local winter sports teams, click here.

