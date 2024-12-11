Gibault Hall of Fame class chosen

Gibault Catholic High School recently announced its 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame class, which will be honored during the Jan. 11 boys basketball game against Civic Memorial.

The newest Hall of Fame inductees are the 2000 state champion boys bowling squad and 2012 graduate Hannah Wessel Sasser.

Gibault’s 2000 bowling squad was coached by Larry Schaltenbrand and featured bowlers Matt Kaestner, Aaron Woodside, Tim Mitchell, Chris Monterusso and Eric Frey. They represent the first state champions for Gibault in any sport.

Wessel received 12 varsity letters while at Gibault, four each in volleyball and soccer, three in cheerleading and one in basketball.

During her senior year, Wessel led the Hawks volleyball squad with 281 kills and received all-state recognition as she helped Gibault to a fourth-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament.

She went on to play volleyball for four years at McKendree University.