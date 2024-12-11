Bowlers striking it big

The Waterloo and Columbia high school boys and girls bowling teams are rolling right along as the season gets into high gear.

On Monday, the Waterloo boys and girls bowlers won at Highland. In addition to the junior varsity squads posting victories, the Waterloo boys varsity won 25-15 and the Waterloo girls varsity won 24-16.

High games on the day for Waterloo were Nick Bedford (255), Kaiden Faries (240), Chase Zimmerman (237), Taylor Jackson (229) and Julia Wallace (215).

Last Wednesday, the Waterloo boys and girls bowlers hosted a match with Jerseyville and picked up another sweep.

Matthew Eller had the high game for the Waterloo boys with a 279.

Alissa Wisley was the top bowler for the Waterloo girls with high game of 225.

Columbia picked up program wins over Wood River last Wednesday and Sparta on Thursday.

The Columbia boys were led by Ryder Corbin’s 221 per game average, and Taylor Rose’s 171 per game average led the Columbia girls against Wood River.

In the win over Sparta, Maddie Brandenburger posted a 609 series, and Blake Lane had a 219 per game average.