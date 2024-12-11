WHS wrestles in CM tourney

Pictured, from left, are Waterloo wrestlers Drew Glowacki and Matthew Deutch with their first place trophies from the Civic Memorial Tournament over the weekend.

The Waterloo High School boys wrestling team placed fifth out of 18 teams at the Civic Memorial Tournament over the weekend, with two wrestlers winning their weight division.

Matthew Deutch, a sophomore, placed first in the 106-pound weight class.

Drew Glowacki, a senior, placed first in the 285-pound weight class.

Other highlights from the tourney included Waterloo senior Jackson Deutch placing second at 190 pounds, junior Konnor Stephens placing fourth at 132 pounds, and junior Vince Goodman placing fourth at 175 pounds.