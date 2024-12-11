Hockey squads keep opponents in check

Freeburg-Waterloo players Kole Schilling and Ryder Neff celebrate a goal during Thursday’s game against Collinsville. See more photos from this game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Both local high school hockey teams are in first place in their respective divisions as the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association regular season continues.

In Varsity 2A, the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs (8-3-1) sit in first place just ahead of O’Fallon.

The Raging Bulldogs picked up a 10-2 victory Monday night over East Alton-Wood River. Braden Neff and Austin Hopfinger each finished with two goals and an assist for the victors. Layne Wilkens also scored twice for Freeburg-Waterloo.

On Thursday, the Raging Bulldogs suffered a 7-6 defeat at the hands of Collinsville despite a two-goal, two-assist night from Ryder Neff.

Last Tuesday, it was a 6-4 victory for Freeburg-Waterloo over Collinsville. Ryder Neff had two goals and an assist. Hopfinger added a goal and two assists.

Freeburg-Waterloo has a tough slate of games ahead, which started Tuesday night against Edwardsville. The Raging Bulldogs face Granite City on Monday night and then take on Edwardsville again this coming Tuesday.

In Varsity 1A, Columbia (6-2-1) is hanging tough in first place just ahead of Belleville.

On Monday, the Eagles posted a 6-3 win over Alton. Kraig Spisak led Columbia with two goals. Jack Reuss and Cooper Reuss each added a goal and two assists in the victory.

Jack Reuss has 20 goals and four assists on the season, putting him near the top of the MVCHA scoring ranks.

On Thursday, the Eagles suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of Highland.

Columbia takes on Triad this Thursday night, then battles East Alton-Wood River on Monday before going up against a tough O’Fallon squad this coming Tuesday.