Hits keep coming for softball squads

Waterloo’s Grayce Mayer makes contact during a game earlier this season. The Bulldogs are off to a 10-2 start this spring.

Two local high school softball squads keep stacking wins while a few others are having trouble finding their footing this spring.

Waterloo (10-2) picked up two important Mississippi Valley Conference wins thanks mainly to an abundance of offense.

On Monday, Waterloo won the “Battle of the Bulldogs” over Highland, 8-3. Waterloo trailed 3-2 into the sixth inning but plated six runs in the bottom half of that frame to pull ahead.

Megan Armbrecht and Jensyn Collmeyer each went 2-for-3 with a home run for Waterloo, with teammates Samantha Juelfs, Kate Lindhorst and Mallory Thompson all contributing two hits each.

Aidan Dintelman allowed just one earned run with seven strikeouts in a complete game pitching effort.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs won 12-7 at Mascoutah. A six-run first inning sent Waterloo well on its way in this one.

Juelfs went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Lindhorst, Dintelman and Ava Brown each collected two hits.

Waterloo hosts Civic Memorial on Wednesday, plays Friday at Chester, and then hosts Jerseyville on Monday.

Leading the way on offense this spring for the Bulldogs is Brown at .472 with 20 RBIs and 17 runs. Juelfs is at .447 with 15 RBIs and 14 runs.

Dintelman is hitting .444 with three homers and 12 RBIs in addition to her 10-1 pitching mark and 1.90 ERA.

Columbia (12-2) is enjoying a 10-game winning streak that included five recent victories, most of which were in blowout fashion.

On Friday, the Eagles won 13-0 over Granite City. Sam Augustine homered, with Paige Webb going 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Elle van Breusegen adding two hits and three RBIs, and Emily Webb recording the pitching victory.

On Thursday, it was a 5-2 win for Columbia against Wesclin. Paige Froess picked up the pitching win and went 2-for-3 at the plate. Kaylee Bosch, Reagan Mathews, van Breusegen and Emily Webb all added two hits each.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles blasted past Roxana to the tune of 16-1. Reagan Jarrard went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, with Mathews going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs. Paige Webb and van Breusegen contributed a pair of hits each.

Last Tuesday, it was a 13-1 pummeling of Roxana. Bosch and Jarrard each homered, and Emily Webb struck out 11 in five innings pitched.

Columbia played Tuesday at Wood River, winning 10-4 thanks to a homer and four RBIs from Bosch. The Eagles host Red Bud on Wednesday, host Wood River on Thursday, and then host Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central this coming Tuesday.

Leading the way on offense is van Breusegen at .548 with 24 runs and seven stolen bases. Her on base percentage this season is .627.

Other top hitters are Jarrard (.474, 19 RBIs, 16 runs) and Bosch (.400, 15 RBIs, 13 runs).

Emily Webb has a 6-1 pitching mark with a 1.20 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 40-plus innings.

Froess is 3-0 with a 1.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 and one-third innings.

Gibault (5-8) went 1-2 in recent action.

On Monday, the Hawks lost 8-0 to Wesclin. Gibault was held to just three hits on the day and committed seven errors in the contest.

On Thursday, it was a 12-1 defeat for Gibault at the hands of Marissa. The Hawks again could only muster three total hits. Lauren Lanham doubled in the loss.

Last Tuesday, Gibault picked up a 17-0 victory over Althoff. Chloe Lancaster doubled and drove in four runs in addition to picking up the pitching win. Lanham added a pair of hit and Molly Steibel scored four runs.

Gibault plays Thursday at Steeleville.

Lanham is the leading hitter thus far this spring for the Hawks at .500 with nine stolen bases and 22 runs. Karina Jerkatis is hitting .417 with 14 runs.

Lancaster is the top pitcher for Gibault with a 4.11 ERA.

Dupo (5-8) lost three of four recent games.

On Thursday, the Tigers lost 6-5 to Steeleville despite a standout effort from Addison Thompson. She went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and struck out 12 in a complete game in the pitching circle.

Dupo, which committed five errors in the loss, also got two hits each from Adrienne Latimer, Kaitlyn Robert and Keara Prater.

Last Wednesday, Dupo made six errors in a 19-5 loss to Gillespie. Kylie Kloess went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Latimer and Chloe Thornton added two hits apiece.

Last Tuesday, Dupo lost 9-3 to Steeleville. Five more errors were committed in this contest. Maryann Imhoff was the offensive star for the Tigers by going 2-for-3.

The Tigers played Tuesday at New Athens, posting a 9-0 win. Kaylyn Woods drove in four runs and scored three more.

Dupo hosts Wesclin on Wednesday and New Athens on Thursday, and then hosts Valmeyer on Tuesday.

Kloess leads Dupo in hitting at .524 with 17 runs and nine stolen bases.

Thompson is the top pitcher so far this spring for the Tigers, posting a 2.33 ERA.

Valmeyer (2-5) dropped a pair of recent contests.

On Thursday, it was a 10-6 defeat at the hands of rival New Athens. The Pirates led 4-1 after five innings but collapsed late.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates lost 11-0 to New Athens as Laney Dehn had the only hit for Valmeyer. The Pirates committed three errors in this game.

Valmeyer hosted Marissa on Tuesday, hosts Sparta on Thursday, and then plays Tuesday at Dupo.

Madisyn Huddleston is hitting .417 to lead the Pirates this season.