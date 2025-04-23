Bulldogs win ‘Battle of Waterloo’

Waterloo goalie Makayla Gummersheimer (second from left) reaches to grab the ball as Gibault’s Peyton Kelemetc (center) looks to score during Monday’s rivalry soccer match won by the Bulldogs. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The host Waterloo Bulldogs cooled down a high-flying Gibault Hawks squad Monday night in a rivalry girls soccer contest.

Gibault had entered Monday’s cross-town showdown with a record of 11-3-1, but Waterloo was able to impose its will early and often in a 6-2 victory.

Nichole Gum recorded a hat trick for the Bulldogs, who also got a goal and assist each from Morgan Boyer and Aubrey Heck.

Aubrey Thomas and Natalie Kelemetc each scored goals for Gibault.

On Tuesday, Waterloo improved to 8-3-2 on the season with a 7-0 victory over Highland. Gum had another hat trick, and teammate Jordyn Keller also scored three goals.

Prior to Monday’s match, Waterloo battled to a scoreless tie Thursday at Freeburg. Making 17 saves in net for Freeburg was goalkeeper Maura Lougeay.

Last Wednesday, it was an easy 8-2 win for the Bulldogs at home over Jerseyville. Megan Young netted three goals and added an assist, with Boyer contributing a goal and two assists.

Waterloo travels Thursday to Civic Memorial before hosting Father McGivney on Monday and Jerseyville on Tuesday.

Gum is the scoring leader so far this spring for the Bulldogs with 18 goals and two assists.

Prior to Monday’s loss at Waterloo, Gibault battled to a 3-3 tie last Wednesday against Mascoutah. Scoring goals for the Hawks were Natalie Kelemetc, Elena Oggero and Emily Richardson.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks picked up a 9-1 win at Wesclin. Richardson recorded a hat trick and also had two assists. Thomas, Payton Kelemetc and Kamille Grohmann each recorded two goals.

Gibault plays Saturday at Murphysboro and Monday at Marquette before hosting Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday.

Richardson is the scoring leader this spring for the Hawks with 18 goals and 16 assists. Karmon Grohmann has 14 goals and 13 assists. Aubrey Thomas has 11 goals and 15 assists.

Maggie Altes has been solid in net for the Hawks, posting a 1.85 goals against average.

Columbia (9-2-2) continues its successful spring, which included a 1-1 tie at home Thursday against Granite City.

Riley Mathews scored for the Eagles on an assist from Madi Ross. Jessica Bearley made eight saves in net.

The Eagles have some tough matches coming up, starting at home against Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday, then Saturday at Rochester, and then Monday against St. Charles Lutheran in Union, Mo.

Mathews, an all-stater last year who is an Indiana State commit, leads Columbia in scoring this spring with 19 goals and nine assists. Reese Woelfel has 11 goals and nine assists.

Bearley has a microscopic 0.60 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.