Miller striking gold for Miners

Republic-Times- April 23, 2025

Former Waterloo High School softball standout Mia Miller is already making a name for herself in her first season at Missouri S&T.

The freshman pitcher is majoring in civil engineering at the university located in Rolla, Mo. On the diamond, Miller has recorded 120 strikeouts in 139 and one-third innings pitched for the Miners. 

That strikeout total is the most ever by a freshman  for Missouri S&T softball.

Miller, who led the Bulldogs to a fourth place IHSA Class 3A state finish last spring, has pitched in 29 games (21 starts) so far in 2025 for Missouri S&T.

She earned all-state recognition last season for the Bulldogs. 

On April 6, Miller struck out 16 in a win for the Miners over Upper Iowa. Her 16 strikeouts were the most by a Missouri S&T pitcher since Ashley Wallingford recorded the same number in May 2010. 

Missouri S&T competes in NCAA Division II athletics.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Baseball fever catching on 

April 23, 2025

Hits keep coming for softball squads

April 23, 2025

Bulldogs win ‘Battle of Waterloo’

April 23, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web