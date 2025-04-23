Miller striking gold for Miners

Former Waterloo High School softball standout Mia Miller is already making a name for herself in her first season at Missouri S&T.

The freshman pitcher is majoring in civil engineering at the university located in Rolla, Mo. On the diamond, Miller has recorded 120 strikeouts in 139 and one-third innings pitched for the Miners.

That strikeout total is the most ever by a freshman for Missouri S&T softball.

Miller, who led the Bulldogs to a fourth place IHSA Class 3A state finish last spring, has pitched in 29 games (21 starts) so far in 2025 for Missouri S&T.

She earned all-state recognition last season for the Bulldogs.

On April 6, Miller struck out 16 in a win for the Miners over Upper Iowa. Her 16 strikeouts were the most by a Missouri S&T pitcher since Ashley Wallingford recorded the same number in May 2010.

Missouri S&T competes in NCAA Division II athletics.