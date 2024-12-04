WHS wrestling continues to grow



Pictured are members of the 2024-25 Waterloo High School boys wrestling squad during a home meet earlier this season. At center is longtime WHS wrestling fan Josh Hearren. “He never misses a match and was just in a pretty bad car accident recently,” Waterloo head coach Chase Guercio said of Hearren.

Following a record-setting season last winter, the Waterloo High School wrestling program is hungry for more.

“Last year was a good year for us,” Waterloo head coach Chase Guercio said. “We broke the season record for dual wins, finishing 20-6, and we were co-champions of the MVC during the regular season as well. Still, it felt like we came up a bit short on the individual side with four of our wrestlers losing in the blood round to make it to the state tournament. This season is all about trying to get redemption for those kids who were so close to achieving their goals.”

Leading the way for this year’s Bulldogs is sophomore Jaxson Mathenia. A state qualifier last year at 215 pounds, Mathenia is eager to build on that freshman year success.

“He was injured during the Columbia football game but is starting to ramp up his conditioning and should be back on the mats competing within a couple of weeks,” Guercio said. “Jaxson is one of the most talented athletes in the state, and I know he wants to improve upon his state run last season. He should be in for a great season.”

In addition, four wrestlers who are now seniors are itching to make the state tourney this winter after just missing that accomplishment last season.

Jackson Deutch (190 pounds), Ty Kinzinger (144 pounds), Bladen Sease (165 pounds) and Drew Glowacki (285 pounds) were all sectional qualifiers last year who were one win away from qualifying for the state tournament.

Deutch set the school record for pins last season and finished with a 40-10 record. He led the WHS football team in sacks this fall.

“I think he has a great opportunity to not only qualify for state, but make some noise when he gets there,” Guercio said.

Kinzinger went 37-15 last year and has shown improvement, the coach said.

Sease went 32-14 last season and is a four-year starter for Waterloo.

“He is a passionate leader and we are looking forward to a great senior season from him,” Guercio said.

Glowacki has also shown improvement in the heavyweight division and is poised for a deep postseason run, the coach said.

Another WHS wrestler to keep an eye on, according to Guercio, is junior Konnor Stephens.

“(He) should really help our team at the 126 weight class,” the coach said.

As far as the full team, Guercio said high goals have been set for this season.

“We are hosting the MVC duals and the regional tournament this year, and our goal before each season always starts with winning those two tournaments,” Guercio said. “The individual goal this year is to send more kids to the state tournament than we ever have before.”

The most Waterloo has ever sent to state in a season is three.

So far, so good for the Bulldogs, who are 4-0 on the young season following wins against East St. Louis, Alton, Whitfield and McCluer North.

Another point of pride for the WHS wrestling program is the growth of its girls team members.

“Our team doubled in size from last season to this season, and we want to be a well-rounded and competitive program on both the boys and girls side this year,” he said.