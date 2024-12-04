Mon-Clair League Hall of Fame banquet

The Mon-Clair League hosted its annual Hall of Fame banquet Dec. 1 at St. Mary’s Parish Center in Valmeyer, welcoming a new class of Hall of Fame inductees and celebrating league accomplishments from the most recent summer baseball season.

Pictured at left, from left, are new Hall of Fame inductees Dave Powell, Jim Blackledge, Jake Friederich and Andy Galle.

Powell served as league president from 2005-2012 and has served either as a league officer or affiliate for the past 20 years.

Blackledge served as manager of East Alton Bon Air from 1980-1999, winning a league playoff championship in 1987 and five division titles.

Friederich played for the Waterloo Buds from 2001-2009 and again from 2013-2015, then with the Fairview Heights Redbirds from 2018-2020. An eight-time all-star, Friederich won the 2005 league batting title. Galle played for the Waterloo Buds from 2007-2021, posting a lifetime pitching record of 51-16 with a 2.01 ERA.

Not pictured is new Hall of Fame inductee Michael Adamson, who played for Millstadt from 2005-2006 and then with Fairview Heights from 2007-2013. A five-time all-star, Adamson posted a career .415 batting average.

At center, league president Don Barton (right) presents the Elmer C. Voellinger Rookie of the Year award to Alex Schreckenberg of the Waterloo Buds. He hit .442 this past season.

At right, Valmeyer Lakers manager Mike McCarthy (right) presents the Kent Weisenstein Pitching Champion award to Lakers lefty Jacob Thompson. He posted a 6-1 record with a 1.25 ERA on the season.