Wilbert Kohlmeier | Obituary

Wilbert Kohlmeier, 96, of Waterloo, died Nov. 4, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 26, 1924, in Wartburg, son of the late parents Theodore and Sophia (nee Hohnbaum) Kohlmeier.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo; Sister Cities of Portaloo; and 50 year member of Kaskaskia Trail Barbershop Chorus.

He attended the one-room grade school at Holy Cross Lutheran Church for eight years. On his first day of school he didn’t speak a word of English, just German. Then walked from Wartburg to the Waterloo School every morning for one year.

He loved farming, taking family vacations, and he loved to sing. He went to Germany 12 times and met some of his Kohlmeier cousins.

He taught his children to work hard, get enjoyment out of one’s job, be respectful to others and follow the golden rule. His family and friends were a treasure to him. He didn’t complain much, frowned at gossiping and always looked at the bright side. He loved a good clean story or joke. He was a happy guy full of joy, music and laughter.

He is survived by his children Ardis (Robert) Henerfauth of Waterloo, Dean (Susan) Kohlmeier of Waterloo and Aron (Myrna) Kohlmeier of Houston; grandchildren Lindsey Kohlmeier of Houston; cousins Florence Lenhardt of Waterloo and Leona Klein of Porta Westfalica; sisters-in-law Irene Wentzel and Christa Wolf; nieces; and nephews.

Wilbert is also preceded in death by his wife Vera L. Kohlmeier; sisters Lorena P. Lich and Audrey Hoffmann; and brothers Raymond Kohlmeier, Fremond Kohlmeier and Sylvester Kohlmeier.

Visitation will be held Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. until time of service at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Pastor Tony Troup and Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will be in Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church; Sister Cities of Portaloo; Vera Kohlmeier Memorial Scholarship Fund; and Kaskaskia Trail Barbershop Chorus.