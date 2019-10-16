Wiegand keeps the peace

Pictured, from left, are Monroe County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Martin, Monroe County Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon, Waterloo police officer Shawn Wiegand, Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann and Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise.

In observance of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, candlelight vigils are being held throughout the metro-east.

The Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois hosted a vigil last Tuesday in Waterloo “to honor survivors and victims of domestic violence.”

The event began at St. Paul United Church of Christ, where a crowd gathered and walked to the Monroe County Courthouse bandstand to begin the program.

Speakers included Monroe County Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon, Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise, Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith, Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann and Darlene Jones, executive director of VPCSWI.

Also on hand to speak and present the Peace Keeper’s Award was Kay Clements, a former Waterloo High School teacher who lost her daughter to domestic violence.

Clements announced WPD officer Shawn Wiegand as the recipient of the Peace Keeper’s award for “going above and beyond for domestic violence victims.”

