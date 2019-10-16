Jaycees helping Avery

Within an hour of being alive, doctors realized there was something wrong with Avery Mae Weier.

The daughter of Brad and Jill Weier of Columbia seemed healthy at first, despite being born five weeks early.

Soon, however, doctors diagnosed her with a congenital condition that means Avery’s esophagus was not connected to her stomach.

A day later when she had surgery to fix that, doctors found Avery had a floppy trachea. A week later, they discovered she has paralyzed vocal cords.

A tracheostomy helped Avery breathe easier, but because of the trauma she endured Avery never learned how to eat, so a gastronomy tube was placed in her stomach.

In total, Avery spent 85 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. She still requires around the clock care.

Knowing all that, the Columbia Area Jaycees are hosting a trivia night on Oct. 26, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Weier family…

