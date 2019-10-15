Windows broken in rural St. Clair County

On Oct. 13, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department took three reports of windows being broken, by being shot with some type of projectile.

Two of the incidents occurred overnight on Oct. 12th and were reported on Oct. 13. They were a front window of a house in the 8500 Block of Triple Lakes Road, and the rear window of a car parked in the drive way of a house in the 7800 Block of Wagner Road in rural St. Clair County near Dupo.

The other occurred on Oct. 13 and was reported that night, which was the rear window of a vehicle parked in the driveway in the 2800 Block of Zingg Road between Dupo and Millstadt.

No vehicles or homes were entered. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the acts appear to be random. No projectiles were recovered, but the house window appeared to have been struck by a pellet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department.