Bulldogs softball is state bound

Pictured is the Waterloo High School softball team after winning the supersectional in Decatur on Monday.

The Waterloo High School softball team won 4-1 against Mt. Zion at the Class 3A Decatur Supersectional on Monday, advancing to the program’s first state tournament appearance since 1989 and its inaugural state semifinal.

The Bulldogs (28-6) will play at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria at 12:30 p.m. Friday against Antioch in a state semifinal. Win or lose, Waterloo will wrap up its historic season on Saturday.

Waterloo was led once again by graduating senior righthanded pitcher Mia Miller, who silenced the Mt. Zion bats in the supersectional played on the turf at Millikin University.

The game was scoreless through four innings before Waterloo finally scratched across a run in the fifth. The ‘Dogs added three more runs in the sixth for some breathing room.

Miller struck out 15 while allowing only two hits on the day. She issued no walks.

“I love a good pitchers duel, actually,” a beaming Miller said after the game. “It’s probably my favorite thing. They’re always so fun. The entire time, I didn’t doubt my team was gonna back me up. Not for a second.”

Ava Brown scored the first run for the ‘Dogs on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. Kate Lindhorst’s RBI single put Waterloo up 2-0 in the sixth. An RBI groundout by Brown made it 3-0. Mallory Thompson finished Waterloo’s scoring with an RBI single.

Waterloo head coach Matt Mason said that while Mt. Zion probably wasn’t the most talented team the Bulldogs had faced all season, it was definitely the fastest.

“We wanted to try and keep them off base,” Mason said. “That’s where Mia comes into play. We were able to keep our composure, play defense, and Mia absolutely pitched a gem today. So, we really needed that out of her.”

Waterloo captured its first sectional softball title in 35 years on Friday, matching the feat of a 1989 squad that also advanced to state.

Now, these Bulldogs are united in history. The 1989 squad coached by the late Rick Keefe advanced to the Class A state tourney at Pekin. At that time, the top eight teams in that class advanced to state. The 1989 team lost 3-2 to eventual third place winner Lemont in its first state game, finishing the season at 29-6.

Similar to the 2024 squad, the 1989 team downed Freeburg to win a sectional title.

The Waterloo Sectional final took place Friday, with the Bulldogs defeating a 31-win Freeburg squad, 4-0.

“We feel like we beat a very good team,” Mason said afterward.

Miller recorded 13 strikeouts in a complete game three-hitter for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo avenged an April 13 loss to the Midgets by the exact same score. That day, the ‘Dogs only mustered two hits and struck out 17 times.

Friday was a different story. With two outs, Samantha Juelfs smacked a two-RBI hit to left that gave Waterloo a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Freeburg attempted to answer, with its first two hitters reaching base in the top of the fourth inning. But Miller and the Bulldogs were able to wriggle out of the jam.

The Bulldogs plated two more runs in their half of the fifth inning, providing Miller a bit more of a cushion. Miller had a hit and RBI to help her own cause.

Waterloo opened its own sectional with an 8-3 victory last Tuesday to advance to Friday’s final.

The Bulldogs plated single runs in each of the first three innings to go up 3-0. A two-run homer in the third put Marion down just 3-2, but Waterloo tacked on more runs late to pick up the win.

Miller struck out 12 in the pitching circle. Juelfs went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs to pace the offense, with Thompson and Grayce Meyer adding two hits each.

Miller said this year’s squad was singularly focused on winning a sectional title in 2024 following recent postseason heartache.

“This was just a really nice bonus,” Miller said of the trip to state.

Miller, who has committed to pitching at Missouri S&T next season, is 19-4 for the Bulldogs with a 1.33 ERA and 269 strikeouts over 147 and one-third innings.

Juelfs leads the ‘Dogs in hitting at .414 with 31 runs, 14 doubles and 26 RBIs.

Raelynn Melching is hitting .393 with eight homers and 43 RBIs.

Thompson is hitting .390 with 33 runs and 14 doubles.

Maddie Gummersheimer is hitting .370 with 20 RBIs.

As for the approach this weekend in Peoria, Waterloo’s head coach wants his players to relax and have fun.

“We’ve gotten ourselves to this point, so there’s really no reason to be nervous,” Mason said. “Just go and let it all hang out and play.”

For our article on the sectional title victory, click here.