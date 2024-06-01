WHS softball wins first sectional title in 35 years

Waterloo’s Mia Miller pitches during Friday’s sectional final against Freeburg. See more photos by clicking here. (John Spytek photo)

The Waterloo High School softball squad took down a tough Freeburg team on Friday, 4-0, to avenge an earlier loss and capture the program’s first sectional championship since 1989.

“We feel like we beat a very good team,” Waterloo head coach Matt Mason said.

Mia Miller, a recent graduate who has dominated all year in the pitching circle, recorded 13 strikeouts in a complete game three-hitter for the Bulldogs. The righthander is 18-4 on the season with a 1.35 ERA and 254 strikeouts in 140 and one-third innings.

Waterloo avenged an April 13 loss to the Midgets by the exact same score. That day, the ‘Dogs only mustered two hits and struck out 17 times.

Friday was a different story. With two outs, Samantha Juelfs smacked a two-RBI hit to left that gave Waterloo a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Freeburg attempted to answer, with its first two hitters reaching base in the top of the fourth inning. But Miller and the Bulldogs were able to wriggle out of the jam.

The Bulldogs plated two more runs in their half of the fifth inning, providing Miller a bit more of a cushion. Miller had a hit and RBI to help her own cause.

Following its first sectional title since 1989, Waterloo (27-6) advances to the Class 3A Decatur Supersectional taking place 4:30 p.m. Monday at Millikin University. The Bulldogs will face Mt. Zion (32-5). One common opponent for the two squads this season is Marion, which Waterloo downed 8-3 on Tuesday. Mt. Zion lost 3-2 to Marion on April 20.

Freeburg ended its season with a record of 31-4.

With a win on Monday, Waterloo would advance to the state tournament for the first time since Rick Keefe’s 1989 squad achieved the feat.

“We’ve gotten ourselves to this point, so there’s really no reason to be nervous,” Mason said. “Just go and let it all hang out and play.”

Juelfs, a junior-to-be, leads Waterloo in hitting this season with an average of .425 to go along with 14 doubles, 26 RBIs and 31 runs scored.

