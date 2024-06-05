Locals chosen as scholar athletes

Pictured, from left, are scholar athletes Summer Wilson, Sam Denny, Kanen Augustine, Brooke Miller and Maddie Ehrhard.

In its 58th year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete program recently honored one student from every area high school, a requirement being that they participate in athletics and excel in the classroom.

Those selected as scholar athletes by the paper were Summer Wilson of Waterloo High School, Sam Denny of Columbia High School, Kanen Augustine of Gibault Catholic High School, Brooke Miller of Valmeyer High School, and Maddie Ehrhard of Dupo High School.

Wilson was one of the valedictorians for the WHS Class of 2024. She competed in track and field for the Bulldogs, being named to the All-Mississippi Valley Conference Second Team in the 100 meter hurdles. An Illinois State Scholar, Wilson was a National Speech and Debate Academic All-American.

Denny was one of the valedictorians for the CHS Class of 2024. He played football for the Eagles and was a two-time all-conference selection in the Cahokia Conference. An Illinois State Scholar, Denny plans to attend Western Kentucky University to attain a degree in civil engineering.

Augustine had an academic rank of ninth in the Gibault Class of 2024. He played basketball and soccer for the Hawks, and was an all-state selection his senior year in basketball. A member of the National Honor Society, Augustine is undecided on his college but plans to continue playing basketball.

Miller was one of the valedictorians for the VHS Class of 2024. She was a standout in volleyball, basketball and softball for the Pirates, being selected as all-conference in all three sports. Miller holds the VHS volleyball record for career kills with 1,169 and service aces with 177. She plans to attend Rend Lake to play softball and then will attend a four-year university.

Ehrhard had an academic rank of sixth in the DHS Class of 2024. She competed in bowling, softball, volleyball, basketball and golf for the Tigers, earning all-conference in both golf and softball plus an all-area selection in bowling. Ehrhard plans to attend Missouri Baptist University and participate in bowling.