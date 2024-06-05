Mon-Clair League down to 6

The Mon-Clair League will play the rest of its 2024 summer baseball season as a six-team circuit after the Cape Girardeau Capahas dropped out due to lack of players.

The league played its 2023 schedule with seven teams and started this season with the same format. As it stands now, byes will be awarded to teams on dates they were to play Cape Girardeau.

As for recent action, the defending league champion Valmeyer Lakers are now 5-0 following a few more wins.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer posted a 4-3 victory at Millstadt. The Green Machine plated three runs in the first inning off Lakers lefty start Jacob Thompson, but he settled down after that and finished with 15 strikeouts in the contest.

The Lakers rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to win. Matt Helm had two hits and three RBIs for Valmeyer.

On Sunday, the Lakers won 10-0 and 5-2 over Edwardsville. Evan Davis had three hits and two RBIs in the game one win. Mark Nappier homered and drove in two runs in the game two victory.

Millstadt (3-2) split a Sunday doubleheader with the St. Louis Spikes, losing 4-3 and winning 10-3.

The Green Machine tied game one at 3-3 in the top of the seventh, only to see the Spikes walk it off.

Brian Lupa had two hits and an RBI for Millstadt.

In the second game, a five-run first inning propelled the Green Machine to victory.

Millstadt hosts Edwardsville on Thursday.

Waterloo (2-2) picked up a doubleheader sweep of the St. Louis Spikes on Friday, winning 4-3 and 11-1.

In game one, the Buds won on a walk-off infield single in the seventh inning.

Waterloo plays this Sunday at Edwardsville.