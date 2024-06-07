Bulldogs fall in state semifinal heartbreaker

Waterloo’s Grayce Meyer shows emotion after grounding out to end the game Friday in Peoria. See more photos from the state semifinal by clicking here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Waterloo High School softball team came up just short Friday in its attempt at winning a state title.

The Bulldogs battled last year’s Class 3A state runner-up Antioch to a scoreless tie through five innings, only to surrender two runs following defensive miscues in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Antioch won the game 2-0, meaning Waterloo will be playing for third place at 9 a.m. Saturday against Fenwick (Oak Park) at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

Waterloo (28-7) was unable to capitalize on its early chances to score off Antioch standout pitcher Jacey Schuler, who will pitch at Michigan State. The Bulldogs led off with a hit in three of the first four innings but were unable to move over those baserunners via bunt or otherwise.

Schuler utilized her dominating rise ball to baffle Bulldogs hitters after that, surrendering no hits and just one walk after the fourth inning. She finished with 13 strikeouts.

With the game still scoreless in the bottom of the sixth inning, Antioch’s leadoff hitter reached on a bunt that was misplayed. After a bunt popup was caught, a hard liner toward the right field line tipped off the glove of running Waterloo outfielder Grayce Meyer, resulting in a run-scoring triple. The next Antioch hitter bunted and Waterloo first baseman Aidan Dintelman made a nice play to race to the ball, but the runner kicked it out of Dintelman’s glove as she lunged to make the tag. Another run scored, making it 2-0.

“We played pretty much the same type of softball that we have played in the playoffs,” Waterloo head coach Matt Mason said after the contest. “We had a couple of miscues in the (sixth inning) that cost us a couple runs. Actually, plays that we normally make. It’s disappointing to see that and the girls are down about it, but I told them ‘you have to keep being proud of yourselves because you got here by playing good softball.'”

Mia Miller was tough once again in the pitching circle for Waterloo, striking out 10 and walking none. The two runs scored against her were unearned.

Those having hits for the Bulldogs on Friday were Mallory Thompson, Samantha Juelfs and Kate Lindhorst.

