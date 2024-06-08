WHS softball places fourth at state

The Waterloo High School softball squad poses with its fourth place trophy Saturday at the IHSA Class 3A state tournament at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Paul Baillargeon photo)

The Waterloo High School softball team ended its historic season Saturday with a fourth place trophy at the IHSA Class 3A state tournament in Peoria.

Following a heartbreaking 2-0 loss to Antioch on Friday, the Bulldogs lost 4-2 to Fenwick (Oak Park) in the third place game played Saturday morning. Waterloo ended its season with a record of 28-8.

Fenwick’s four-run third inning – on five hits, two walks, a wild pitch and a passed ball – proved too much for the ‘Dogs to overcome on Saturday. Waterloo pitcher Mia Miller recorded five strikeouts and six walks in her final career outing as a Bulldogs. She finished with a season record of 19-6.

Samantha Juelfs led Waterloo’s offense on Saturday by going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. Others with hits for the Bulldogs were Miller, Maddie Gummersheimer, Raelyn Melching, Grayce Meyer, Kate Lindhorst and Ava Brown.

In all, Waterloo stranded 11 runners on base.

The 2024 squad will forever be remembered as the first WHS softball team to advance to the state semifinals. The 1989 squad made the Class A state tourney when the top eight teams were included.

The team is expected to return home about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, with a public celebration set to take place on the Monroe County Courthouse lawn at that time.

For photos from Saturday’s game, click here.

For a full box score from Saturday’s contest, click here.