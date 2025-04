The Red Bud Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 7:30 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Ames Road at Faust Road just west of Red Bud.

The MCSS said two adults were transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital and two juveniles were transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

All injuries were labeled as non-life-threatening, per police.