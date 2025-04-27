Fire at Renault Post Office

Republic-Times- April 27, 2025

The Prairie du Rocher and Maeystown fire departments responded about 7:45 a.m. Sunday to a fire at the Renault Post Office, 2130 Main Street.

Smoke was seen coming from the rear of the building upon the arrival of a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy, with a man seen attempting to extinguish the fire using a garden hose.

The incident was reported to be under control by about 8:15 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the extent of damage to the post office building.

