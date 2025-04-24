Thursday crash on I-255 in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 4:30 p.m. Thursday to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-255 eastbound near the Fish Lake overpass just before the Columbia exit onto Route 3.

The initial indication is that four vehicles were involved and that injuries were minor. One of the vehicles involved came to rest on its side just off the roadway. At least one person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Responding agencies included the Columbia police, fire and EMS departments as well as Illinois State Police.

Columbia Fire Department personnel cleared the scene by about 5:15 p.m.