WHS girls tennis serving up success

Pictured is Waterloo’s Kayleigh Luter during a recent home match against Jerseyville. See more photos from this match at republictimes.smugmug.com.



The Waterloo High School girls tennis team is off to a 6-4 start this season thanks to contributions from several players.

This past weekend, the Bulldogs won the Herrin Invitational, getting first place showings from Kamryn Zavorka at No. 1 singles, Zoey Jones at No. 2 singles, and Claire Schmeig/Morgan Hamilton and No. 2 doubles.

“We also had a great performance out of Ella Brown and Lucy Baldwin,” Waterloo tennis coach Brett Ivers said.

Zavorka is enjoying a successful fall thus far as Waterloo’s No. 1 singles player. She’s 11-1 overall.

Jones, who has been playing at No. 4 singles, is 9-3 on the season.

Ivers said Brown has moved up in the lineup “and is playing great singles and doubles.”

He added that Schmeig is a solid team player and senior leader this season, as is Hamilton.

Another player Ivers mentioned is Kayleigh Luter.

“(She’s) playing hard and competing at a high level,” he said. “She has had two tough marathon matches.”

Marie Starek is part of Waterloo’s top doubles team with Zavorka and has shown improvement, Ivers said.

Baldwin is part of Waterloo’s No. 2 doubles team with Brown.

“Lucy’s net play and movement have teamed nicely with Ella on the court,” Ivers said.

Waterloo plays at Edwardsville this coming Tuesday and then hosts Mascoutah on Wednesday.