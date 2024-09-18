WHS girls cross country wins meet
The Waterloo High School girls cross country team placed first at Saturday’s Belleville West Invitational in a tiebreaker over Mascoutah.
Cameron Crump once again led the Bulldogs with a first place finish in the three mile race. Her time was 18:01.90.
Ava Rau placed third overall for Waterloo with a time of 19:26.40. She was followed by teammates Kamryn Rader in sixth place at 20:17.10, Emily Vogt in 15th place at 20:58.30, Calla Espenscheid in 16th place at 21:03.80 and Charley Funk in 18th place at 21:28.70.
Columbia placed fourth as a team at the meet, led by Carly Chambers in 25th place (22:21.40).
In the boys race, Waterloo placed third as a team behind Highland and Mascoutah.
Luke Smith led the Bulldogs with a sixth place overall time of 16:13.60. The next Waterloo finisher was Liam Gilbert in 11th place at 16:42.80.