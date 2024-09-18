WHS girls cross country wins meet

Pictured are members of the Waterloo High School girls cross country team after winning Saturday’s Belleville West Invitational.

The Waterloo High School girls cross country team placed first at Saturday’s Belleville West Invitational in a tiebreaker over Mascoutah.

Cameron Crump once again led the Bulldogs with a first place finish in the three mile race. Her time was 18:01.90.

Ava Rau placed third overall for Waterloo with a time of 19:26.40. She was followed by teammates Kamryn Rader in sixth place at 20:17.10, Emily Vogt in 15th place at 20:58.30, Calla Espenscheid in 16th place at 21:03.80 and Charley Funk in 18th place at 21:28.70.

Columbia placed fourth as a team at the meet, led by Carly Chambers in 25th place (22:21.40).

In the boys race, Waterloo placed third as a team behind Highland and Mascoutah.

Luke Smith led the Bulldogs with a sixth place overall time of 16:13.60. The next Waterloo finisher was Liam Gilbert in 11th place at 16:42.80.