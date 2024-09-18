Volleyball teams rounding into form

Waterloo’s Kenzy Koudelka returns a serve during last Tuesday’s home match against Mater Dei. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Some local high school volleyball teams are seeing the benefits of solid team chemistry already this season while others are still trying to get into a rhythm.

Columbia (15-3) has found its groove, winning four of five recent matches.

The Eagles placed third in the Mascoutah Tournament on Saturday. Following a 25-20, 25-22 win over Freeburg, Columbia lost 16-25, 25-20, 13-15 to Nashville and then downed Pinckneyville to the tune of 25-13, 25-18.

Kinley Jany and Ava Mathews made the all-tournament team for the Eagles.

On Thursday, Columbia won 25-17, 18-25, 25-19 at Breese Central. Claire Sandstrom had 12 kills, and Elliana Ames finished with six blocks.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 25-5, 25-10 over Wood River. Sandstrom had nine kills, Mathews had eight kills, and Kate Adams recorded 14 points.

Columbia plays Sept. 26 at Freeburg.

Waterloo (4-2) split a pair of recent matches.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs picked up a 25-16, 25-22 victory over Collinsville. Megan Huebner and Reagan Wilhelm had five blocks each, with Ellie Day contributing 24 assists for Waterloo.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo dropped a home match to volleyball powerhouse Mater Dei, 25-15, 25-16. Kenzy Koudelka led the Bulldogs with nine kills.

Waterloo hosted Jerseyville on Tuesday and will be at Mascoutah this coming Tuesday.

Gibault (5-5) won at home last Wednesday over Okawville, 25-15, 25-18.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks dropped a match to Collinsville, 25-18, 25-23.

The Hawks play Wednesday at Chester before hosting Columbia this coming Monday.

Valmeyer (2-11) competed in the Red Bud Invitational Tournament on Saturday, dropping three of four matches.

After losses to Trico, Roxana and Maryville Christian, the Pirates downed Dupo by the score of 21-19, 21-11.

Kadence Seitz led Valmeyer with nine kills in the win. Violet Garcia had 12 points and Violet Krekel contributed 16 assists.

On Thursday, Valmeyer lost 25-19, 25-11 to Steeleville.

Last Tuesday, it was a 25-13, 25-12 loss for Valmeyer at New Athens.

Valmeyer plays Wednesday at Dupo and will be in the New Berlin Pretzel Classic this weekend.

Dupo (1-12) lost to Valmeyer, Maryville Christian and Red Bud in the Red Bud tourney over the weekend.

On Thursday, the Tigers lost in three sets to New Athens, 19-25, 25-23, 9-25.

Last Tuesday, Dupo lost in three sets to Marissa, 25-21, 11-25, 13-25.