Locals kickin’ it at college 

Grant Eugea

More than a few former local high school soccer standouts have decided they have more in the tank and are now playing the sport they love in college.

At the NCAA Division III level, recent Waterloo High School graduate Grant Eugea is a freshman midfielder for Blackburn College.

Eugea has played in all eight games thus far this season for the Beavers (1-4-3), with two goals and an assist.

Also playing DIII college soccer is Eugea’s former WHS teammate, Brenden Eschmann. He’s a freshman defender for Illinois College (5-3), but has not yet seen varsity game action.

Another local playing at the DIII level is Columbia High School graduate Lucas Cole. He’s a freshman defender for Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. Cole has played in one game this fall for Westminster (1-6).

Two local athletes are playing soccer for Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, which competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

WHS grad Eli Schwehr is a freshman midfielder for the Blue Storm (4-3-3), with one goal and one assist in 10 games played (three starts).

Also at SWIC is CHS grad Jackson Goedeke, who has played in two games as a defender for the Blue Storm.