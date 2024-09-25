Tigers win thriller over Wesclin

Dupo’s Kaden Scheppelman (left) celebrates a touchdown reception Friday night with teammate Evan Accord. See more photos from the game at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Dupo High School football squad improved to 3-1 on the season with a thrilling last-second win at home Friday night over Wesclin.

The game was tied 20-20 at halftime.

“Wesclin came to play and gave us everything we wanted,” Dupo head coach Zach Klaustermeier said. “Their QB (Cael Madden) is a good athlete and ran the ball really well. On defense, they rally to the ball well and tackle as a team.”

The Tigers were led once again by junior quarterback Deegan Prater. He was 12-of-21 passing for 230 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Prater also rushed for 140 yards on 20 carries.

Dupo wide receiver Thinh Staggs had six catches on the night for 105 yards .

Kaden Scheppelman had two catches for 42 yards and a TD in addition to making an interception on defense.

“We had some success running early and then were able to connect on some big passes,” Klaustermeier said.

Adding a boost to Dupo’s running game was Luke Ellis with 85 yards on the ground.

Klaustermeier said he is proud of the players and coaching staff so far this season, but there’s still work to be done.

The Tigers play Friday at Carlyle (1-3). Dupo lost at home to Carlyle last season, 44-38

“Moving forward, we are going to lean on the success of our QB and our experienced offensive line,” he said. “Defensively we are very young, so we get a little better every week. As a whole, we need to continue to be physical and win games as a team.”

For the season, Prater has thrown for 811 yards and 11 TDs and rushed for 437 yards and six scores. He also has four two-point conversions and three extra points.