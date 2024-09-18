Soccer season kicking into gear

Pictured is Waterloo soccer player Ty Kinzinger during a recent home match.

The high school soccer season is coasting along, and a few local teams are started to build momentum.

Columbia is now 7-2 after winning seven straight matches following the tragic death of teammate Crawford Bryant in a Sept. 1 car crash.

On Monday, the Eagles picked up a 1-0 victory over rival Althoff. Liam Bivins netted the goal for Columbia. Brady Hemminghaus picked up the shutout in net, making six saves.

On Thursday, it was a 7-0 win for Columbia over Belleville East. Hayes van Breusegen scored four goals for the Eagles.

Last Wednesday, Columbia won 4-0 over Granite City as van Breusegen netted a hat trick. Luke DeWilde contributed a goal and an assist.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles posted a 9-0 win over Breese Central. Scoring two goals each for Columbia were van Breusegen, Bivins and Micah James.

Leading in scoring this season for the Eagles is van Breusegen with nine goals and an assist. DeWilde has six goals and four assists.

Columbia battled Gibault on Tuesday night, winning 7-0,then plays Thursday at Freeburg, hosts Father McGivney late Saturday morning, hosts Wood River on Monday, and plays this coming Tuesday at Salem.

Waterloo (3-4-2) split two recent matches.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs won 5-0 at Jerseyville. Caeden Wille scored twice and Korbin Meister finished with three assists for Waterloo.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo dropped a 6-4 contest against Civic Memorial. Wille again scored twice, as did Trent Glaenzer.

Wille leads the Bulldogs with seven goals on the season.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Triad, falling 4-1, hosts Mascoutah on Thursday, plays Monday at Belleville West and hosts Highland this coming Tuesday.

Gibault (2-6) picked up a 2-0 victory over Breese Central on Monday, getting goals from Michael Wessel and Ryan Biffar. Sam Bollone made 11 saves in net for the Hawks.

Last Tuesday, Gibault dropped a 4-1 match against Freeburg. Drew Hagedorn scored for the Hawks on an assist from Bollone.

Following Tuesday’s match against Columbia, Gibault plays Thursday at Wood River and this coming Tuesday at Mater Dei.

Valmeyer (1-6) competed in the Hancock Tournament last week, losing 7-0 on Saturday to Massac County.

On Thursday, the Pirates dropped a 1-0 contest to Hancock.

Valmeyer hosts Lebanon on Monday and Wesclin this coming Wednesday.