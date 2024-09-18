Tigers win at Madison 

Corey Saathoff- September 18, 2024
The Dupo High School football team celebrates following Friday’s win at Madison. 

It was the Deegan Prater Show for the Dupo High School football team Friday night at Madison.

The junior quarterback rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 115 yards and three more scores in a 38-28 win for the Tigers.

Prater also ran in a two-point conversion and made an interception on defense.

Evan Acord, a sophomore, also recorded an interception for the Tigers.

Assisting in the ground game for Dupo was sophomore Luke Ellis, who ran for 110 yards on 18 carries.

Prater’s TD tosses were to Thinh Staggs, Brady Portell and Cole Putnam.

Dupo improved to 2-1 on the season with the win and will host Wesclin (0-3) this Friday night. 

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.

