Tigers win at Madison 

The Dupo High School football team celebrates following Friday’s win at Madison.

It was the Deegan Prater Show for the Dupo High School football team Friday night at Madison.

The junior quarterback rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 115 yards and three more scores in a 38-28 win for the Tigers.

Prater also ran in a two-point conversion and made an interception on defense.

Evan Acord, a sophomore, also recorded an interception for the Tigers.

Assisting in the ground game for Dupo was sophomore Luke Ellis, who ran for 110 yards on 18 carries.

Prater’s TD tosses were to Thinh Staggs, Brady Portell and Cole Putnam.

Dupo improved to 2-1 on the season with the win and will host Wesclin (0-3) this Friday night.