Field dedications Sept. 21 

The former Waterloo High School baseball and softball diamonds now serving as the homes for Waterloo Junior High School baseball and softball will officially be named after legendary coaches Lon Fulte and Cyndi Kelley during a ceremony this Saturday.

A ceremony for Kelly takes place at 10:30 a.m. on the WJHS softball field.

A ceremony for Fulte takes place at 11 a.m. on the WJHS baseball field.

A reception for both legendary coaches will follow at Annbriar Golf Course.

Fulte, who served as WHS head baseball coach from 1971 to 1991, had 578 career victories and two state appearances.

Credited as the sole reason girls had an opportunity to participate in sports at WHS before Title IX and without financial backing at the beginning, Kelly organized the schedules, created uniforms, and coordinated with other schools.

Kelly is a member of both the St. Louis Softball Hall of Fame and National Senior Softball Hall of Fame.