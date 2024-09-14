Bulldogs sneak past Centralia

Justin Manning

In a game that ended late Friday night due to a weather delay, the Waterloo High School football squad improved to 3-0 on the season with a 27-26 victory in its home opener over Centralia.

The only score of the opening quarter came by Waterloo’s Justin Manning, whose seven-yard touchdown run put the Bulldogs up 7-0 at 7:37 of the first quarter.

Waterloo made it a 14-0 lead after Derez Sayles added. four-yard TD run in the first minute of the second quarter.

Centralia’s Mike Brown scored a pair of TD runs to put his team back in the game, but a missed extra point on his second score allowed Waterloo to bring a 14-13 lead into halftime.

Centralia took a 20-14 lead early in the third quarter on a 30-yard pass play.

Austin Crider got into the scoring column for Waterloo with a four-yard TD scamper, putting the ‘Dogs up 21-20 with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter.

However, that was quickly answered by Brown’s third rushing TD of the night. Centralia’s two-point try failed, meaning the Orphans’ lead was 26-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Waterloo put together an impressive drive featuring solid runs by Manning and Crider before quarterback Conrad Lindhorst punched it in from one yard out with 5:20 left in regulation, giving the Bulldogs the 27-26 advantage.

Centralia wouldn’t go away quietly, though. The Orphans drove inside Waterloo’s 10 yard line but were forced to attempt a field goal in the game’s waning minutes. The field goal attempt was unsuccessful, and Waterloo held on for the one-point nail biter.

Crider rushed for 137 yards on 14 carries. Manning added 85 yards rushing on eight carries.

Jackson Deutch recorded two sacks on defense. Owen Niebruegge led the Bulldogs on defense with five tackles and five assists.

Waterloo will try to remain undefeated as it travels next week to fellow unbeaten Triad in a key Mississippi Valley Conference clash.