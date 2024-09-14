Eagles win at Taylorville

Mason Voegele

The Columbia High School football team rebounded from a home defeat last week at the hands of its rival to pick up an impressive road victory Friday night at Taylorville.

The Eagles won 35-27 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Starting the scoring on this night was Columbia’s Logan Hicks, who caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mason Voegele at 4:45 of the first quarter.

The Eagles went up 14-0 on a short TD run by Cameron Janik at the start of the second quarter.

Taylorville got on the board courtesy of a pass play, which was answered by a Voegele TD run of eight yards.

Taylorville ended the second quarter with a 12-yard pass play that made it a 21-13 lead for Columbia at halftime.

The game was tied at 21-21 in the third quarter following another pass play by Taylorville, which was followed by a successful two-point conversion.

The Eagles regained the lead on a TD run by Hicks, ending the third quarter up 28-21.

Taylorville opened the fourth quarter with a TD run but missed the extra point. The score remained 28-27 with the Eagles ahead until Voegele gave his team some late breathing room with a QB keeper from one yard out with just two minutes remaining.

Voegele was 6-for-10 passing for 91 yards and a passing TD in addition to his two running scores.

Jase Nelson led Columbia’s rushing attack with 83 yards in addition to 31 yards receiving. Nelson also had an interception on defense.

Hudson Bryant and Keegan Thompson led the Eagles defense with seven tackles and an assist each on the night.

Columbia (2-1) hosts Roxana (2-1) next Friday night.