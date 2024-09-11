Eagles win for fallen teammate

The Columbia High School boys soccer team takes the field prior to last Wednesday’s home match against Mascoutah, displaying fallen teammate Crawford Bryant’s framed jersey with head coach Jamey Bridges carrying his cleats.

Just a few days removed from a tragic car crash that killed a teammate and seriously injured another classmate, the Columbia High School boys soccer team was tasked with taking the field.

With Crawford Bryant’s No. 5 on their arms and his memory in their hearts, the Eagles hosted Mascoutah last Wednesday night.

The team took the field carrying Bryant’s framed jersey and his soccer cleats, with tears in many of the players’ eyes.

In the end, Columbia willed its way to a 4-2 victory in front of an emotional home crowd.

Luke DeWilde netted a pair of goals for the Eagles, with Sully Bonaldi and Micah James also scoring.

On Saturday, the Eagles continued with the winning momentum seized in that home match by dispatching longtime rival Marquette, 3-2. All of Columbia’s goals came in the second half.

DeWilde recorded a goal and two assists, with James and Jack Fromme netting the other goals for the Eagles.

Columbia played Tuesday at Breese Central, winning 9-0 after getting two goals each from Hayes van Breusegen, Liam Bivins and James. The Eagles hosted Granite City on Wednesday, winning 4-0 behind a hat trick from van Breusegen.

Columbia plays Thursday at Belleville East, and then is at Althoff this Monday.

Waterloo is 2-3-2 on the young season following a recent win, loss and tie.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs won 4-1 at Freeburg. Ty Kinzinger scored twice, with Trent Glaenzer and Caeden Wille notching the other goals.

On Thursday, it was a 1-1 tie for Waterloo against Father McGivney. Wille scored the goal for the ‘Dogs on an assist from Glaenzer.

Waterloo hosted Althoff on Monday, falling 4-0. The Crusaders led 1-0 at halftime and poured it on in the second half.

Waterloo hosted Civic Memorial on Tuesday, falling 6-4 despite two goals each from Wille and Glaenzer, and plays Thursday at Jerseyville.

Gibault lost three of four recent matches.

The Hawks lost 7-0 to Marquette last Tuesday. Michael Wessel led Gibault with seven blocks.

Last Wednesday, Gibault picked up a 1-0 victory over Roxana. Andrew Donius netted a second half goal for the Hawks on an assist from John Bollone.

On Friday, Gibault lost 2-1 to Lebanon. Ryan Biffar scored on another assist from Bollone.

Gibault played Tuesday at Freeburg, falling 4-1. The Hawks hosts Breese Central this coming Monday, and then takes on Monroe County rival Columbia on Tuesday.

Likewise, Valmeyer also lost two of three recent matches.

Last Wednesday, it was an 8-2 loss for the Pirates at Carlyle.

On Friday, Gibault lost 9-0 at Salem.

Valmeyer picked up its first win of the season Monday, 5-0 over McCluer North in the Hancock Tournament. Ripken Voelker scored four goals for the Pirates, with Gavin Rau recording two assists and Brendan Engelman also scoring a goal.

Voelker has seven of the team’s eight total goals so far this season.

Valmeyer plays Hancock in the tourney on Thursday.