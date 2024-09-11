Eagles soar to tourney title

Pictured is the Columbia High School volleyball team after winning the Tiger Classic in Edwardsville on Saturday.

The Columbia High School volleyball team is off to a sizzling 12-2 start after winning a tournament over the weekend.

The Eagles defeated Nashville and Bloomington on Friday, then downed O’Fallon, Lincoln-Way West and Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central to win the Tiger Classic in Edwardsville.

The score in the title match against Breese Central was 25-22, 25-23.

Columbia sophomore Claire Sandstrom, who won tournament MVP honors, recorded 40 kills in the tourney. Maura Kohlenberger, who finished with 20 total blocks in the tourney, represented Columbia on the all-tourney team.

Prior to the tourney, Columbia posted a 25-17, 25-14 victory at home over Salem.

Sandstrom leads the Eagles in kills this season with 109.

Elliana Ames is the points leader for Columbia at 91.

Columbia battled Wood River on Tuesday, winning in two sets, and plays a rematch at Breese Central on Thursday.

Waterloo is also playing well to start the season, winning two recent matches.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs won 25-13, 25-18 at Okawville. Ellie Day finished with 12 assists, Ellie Zweigart had 11 points, and Megan Huebner recorded five blocks.

On Thursday, it was a 27-25, 25-18 win for Waterloo over Althoff. Day had 22 assists, Huebner again had five blocks, and Mallory Thompson led with nine points.

Waterloo hosted perennial volleyball power Mater Dei on Tuesday, falling in two sets. For photos from that match, click here. On Wednesday, the Bulldogs won 25-16, 25-22 over Collinsville.

The Bulldogs host Jerseyville this coming Tuesday.

Valmeyer is taking its lumps early this season, as young players are still learning the ropes.

The Pirates lost last Tuesday at home to Marissa, 25-13, 25-16.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer lost 25-20, 22-25, 14-25 to Sparta. Kadence Seitz led the Pirates with 10 kills and four blocks.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at New Athens, falling in two sets, and hosts Steeleville this Thursday.

Gibault dropped a three-set match against Wesclin on Thursday, 19-25, 25-14, 10-25.

The Hawks hosted Okawville on Wednesday, winning 25-15, 25-18.

The Dupo volleyball squad split two recent matches.

Last Wednesday, the Tigers won 25-5, 25-6 against Madison. Adrienne Latimer finished with six assists to lead Dupo.

On Thursday, it was a 25-20, 25-23 loss for the Tigers against Lebanon.