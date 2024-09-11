Speedy debut for WHS girls cross country 

Pictured is the Waterloo High School girls cross country team at Saturday’s Granite City Invitational. At right is Cameron Crump, who ran a school record time at the meet for second place overall.

Following a ninth place showing at last year’s IHSA Class 2A state meet, the Waterloo High School girls cross country team has its sights set on more success this fall.

Led by Cameron Crump – who placed 10th in the state in 2023 – the Bulldogs came out strong out of the gates in their first meet of the new season.

Waterloo placed fourth overall at the competitive Granite City Invitational on Saturday, behind only Chatham Glenwood, Edwardsville and O’Fallon. The Bulldogs placed higher than any other Class 2A school in the field.

Crump placed second in the three-mile race with a school record time of 17:03.20. Her time at last year’s state meet was 17:42.

Others medaling for Waterloo were Ava Rau in 20th place with a time of 18:46.10 and Kamryn Rader in 27th place at 19:24.60.

Up next is a meet at Belleville West this Saturday.

In the boys varsity race at Granite City, a few Waterloo runners put up some decent finish times.

Jeremy Warden led the Bulldogs with a time of 16:51.60 for 83rd place.

Chase Wagenknecht placed 89th at 16:56.40 and Luke Warden placed 110th with a time of 17:30.70.