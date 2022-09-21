WHS girls tennis serving aces

Pictured is Waterloo’s No. 1 doubles team of Teagan Nodorft and Rylee Ivers.

There’s strength in numbers for the Waterloo High School girls tennis squad this fall, as evidenced by its strong start.

“(This is) one of the largest teams we have had with 28 players,” Waterloo head coach Brett Ivers said. “Numbers have been up these last few years and that definitely helps keep the program strong.”

The Bulldogs are 7-2 on the season, including a first place showing at the recent Herrin Invitational.

Teagan Nodorft and Rylee Ivers won at No. 1 doubles, with Kaitlyn Warden and Lilly Prather winning No. 2 doubles.

Katie Williams finished fourth at No. 2 singles.

“(It was) a remarkable finish because our top player, Kailey Walter, had to withdraw with an illness and could not perform,” Coach Ivers said of the tourney win. “She was predicted to be one of the top players in the No. 1 singles flight.”

Collectively, the WHS girls have gone 51-18 in their varsity matches so far this season.

Walter is a combined 13-3 in singles and doubles, Nodorft is 17-3, Rylee Ivers is 14-6, Warden is 15-6, Prather is 15-5 and Williams is 10-5. All are seniors.

Another senior, Gabi Elledge, has a 4-0 record in doubles.

The Bulldogs hosted Edwardsville on Tuesday, host Mascoutah on Wednesday and host Collinsville this coming Tuesday.

Other upcoming home matches include Oct. 3 vs. Marquette and Oct. 4 vs. Gibault.

“I really like some of the match-ups we have ahead of us,” Coach Ivers assessed. “I feel we have some quality opponents and will have some excellent matches in preparation for the sectional tournament hosted by Herrin High School.”