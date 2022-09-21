WHS girls golf aiming low

Calli Smith

The Waterloo High School girls golf team is playing well ahead of the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament set for this coming Tuesday at Belk Park in Wood River.

On Monday, the Bulldogs shot a season-low team score of 164 for nine holes at Red Bud, downing both Red Bud and Okawville.

Waterloo’s Reese Kite, a sophomore, continued her strong season with a 32 to lead all golfers.

Waterloo head coach Jacob Flick said his team has placed in the top five in all four tournaments it has played in this fall.

On Sept. 10, Waterloo competed in the River Challenge with O’Fallon, Triad and Edwardsville against four schools from Missouri and helped bring home the traveling trophy for Illinois.

Kite has had three solid tournament scores, including a one over par 73, seven under par 65 – the lowest 18-hole score for any metro area female golfer this season – and an even par 72 to win the River Challenge.

Calli Smith, a senior, has also placed in the top 10 in three tournaments this year, posting her own low 18-hole scores.

She placed seventh overall at the O’Fallon Invite on Sept. 6.

On Sept. 8, Waterloo edged Gibault by three strokes at Acorns, 195-198. Smith led all golfers with a 38.

Lexi Guerra, another senior, has also played well, Flick said.

“Our team has grown in numbers again this season,” Flick said. “We are up to 20 now with only three seniors on the squad. Our JV has been performing very well as well this season. The future of our program is very bright.”